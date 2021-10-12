CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Trace Adkins cancels November concert in South Dakota

 8 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Country singer Trace Adkins has canceled a November concert in South Dakota. The Rapid City Journal reports that Adkins was scheduled to perform in at the Deadwood Mountain Grand resort on Nov. 11. His management team issued a statement saying he had to cancel the...

Brust co-authors journal article about sagebrush buck moth

CHADRON – Chadron State College Professor of Science Dr. Mathew Brust has co-authored an article about the sagebrush buck moth in the Journal of the Lepidopterists’ Society with Dr. Gerald M. Fauske, manager of the North Dakota State Insect Reference Collection at North Dakota State University. The only sagebrush buck...
WILDLIFE
Whiteclay Makerspace brings transformation, art to Pine Ridge Reservation

The Whiteclay Makerspace will hold their official grand opening/open house on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. "Come see the transformation of this place," Whiteclay Makerspace President Jonathan Ruybalid said. "The transformation of Whiteclay in reality. It's not the Whiteclay that so many of us remember. It is a place where things are happening. The Family Dollar there is a high grossing store. The parking lot is always full. The grocery store is hopping all the time, Abe's is rolling and we are busy. We're kind of doing this celebration in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Rapid City/Hot Springs. They jumped in and did what Rotary Club calls a global grant. We got a global partner from India, in addition to a club from New Hampshire. They raised money. They raised almost $65,000 to purchase equipment and supplies. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. we'll have refreshments, drinks and there will be artists there and crafters showing what they're doing, displaying their wares. You'll be able to tour and walk through the 3,700 square foot building and see the transformation for yourself as well as catch the vision for what's next."
SMALL BUSINESS
