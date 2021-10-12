Trace Adkins cancels November concert in South Dakota

The Whiteclay Makerspace will hold their official grand opening/open house on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. "Come see the transformation of this place," Whiteclay Makerspace President Jonathan Ruybalid said. "The transformation of Whiteclay in reality. It's not the Whiteclay that so many of us remember. It is a place where things are happening. The Family Dollar there is a high grossing store. The parking lot is always full. The grocery store is hopping all the time, Abe's is rolling and we are busy. We're kind of doing this celebration in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Rapid City/Hot Springs. They jumped in and did what Rotary Club calls a global grant. We got a global partner from India, in addition to a club from New Hampshire. They raised money. They raised almost $65,000 to purchase equipment and supplies. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. we'll have refreshments, drinks and there will be artists there and crafters showing what they're doing, displaying their wares. You'll be able to tour and walk through the 3,700 square foot building and see the transformation for yourself as well as catch the vision for what's next."

