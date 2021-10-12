CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingmar Bergman meets Abba, so to speak, in the charming relationship film 'Bergman Island'

By Pat Padua
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the casual tourist, Sweden tends to evoke two cultural signposts: the stark films of director Ingmar Bergman and the sunny pop music of Abba. Remarkably, director Mia Hansen-Love manages to integrate these conflicting impulses in her latest drama, "Bergman Island." The main plot revolves around two American filmmakers, the...

www.mrt.com

Sedona.Biz

Film Fest presents ‘Bergman Island’ premiere Oct. 15-21

Stunning cinematography and thought-provoking story in acclaimed new film Sedona AZ (October 7, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Bergman Island” showing Oct. 15-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Bergman Island” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Tim Roth, Mia... The post Film Fest presents ‘Bergman Island’ premiere Oct. 15-21 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Bergman Island - Review

Bergman Island is fantastic. Mia Hansen-Løve is an extraordinarily gifted filmmaker and as a fan of Ingmar Bergman myself, even if it’s been a few years since I’ve seen a wide portion of his movies, it was great to see, to put it bluntly, something that was almost the opposite of a movie that was made “for the fans”. Whilst there is a sense of idolisation of the director here it is more of a takedown of auteur-theory – spending much of the time through its principal characters on a remote island where the director shot many of his films, this movie immediately lets you know where it stands – it’s nihilistic in its approach to Bergman’s films. It used his rich history and heavy influence over the canon of European cinema to craft a meta-textualized multi-layered romance, interweaving the lives of different characters through a course of a film.
MOVIES
oscars.org

When Fiction Meets Real Life: Mia Hansen-Løve Reflects On Making 'Bergman Island'

Mia Hansen-Løve is the writer-director behind Goodbye First Love, All Is Forgiven and Things to Come. Her latest film, Bergman Island, premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. It follows a filmmaker couple who visits Fårö one summer to find inspiration in Ingmar Bergman’s former home (and the place where he shot many of his films). As their relationship fractures, the lines between fiction and reality blur. Mia shares how she came to filmmaking, and why Bergman Island has personal resonance.
MOVIES
SFGate

For Vicky Krieps, life and art blend on 'Bergman Island'

Vicky Krieps was not Mia Hansen-Løve's first choice to star in “ Bergman Island.” She wasn’t the second, third or 12th choice either because the role of Chris, a filmmaker who goes on a writing retreat to Fårö with her filmmaker husband, already belonged to Greta Gerwig. But just a...
MOVIES
Vicky Krieps
Mia Wasikowska
Ingmar Bergman
Tim Roth
Anders Danielsen Lie
lareviewofbooks.org

Dodie Bellamy’s “Bee Reaved” and Mia Hansen-Love’s “Bergman Island”

Dodie Bellamy’s “Bee Reaved” and Mia Hansen-Love’s “Bergman Island”. Writer Dodie Bellamy joins Kate Wolf to speak about her latest collection, Bee Reaved. The book gathers nearly 20 essays Bellamy has written over the last few years, with a focus on the state of bereavement, examining the loss not only of her husband, Kevin Killian, but also of other artists, of physical objects, of her own past lives, and of radical social movements. As with all of Bellamy’s work, the pieces in Bee Reaved foreground the viscera of the body and aspects of the physical world, while also engaging with ghosts, fairy tales, the Internet, spirituality and a deep sense of community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theplaylist.net

Director Mia Hansen-Løve Talks ‘Bergman Island,’ Recasting Midshoot & Shooting The Film In 2 Parts [Interview]

“There’s a truth in art established over time,” Isabelle Huppert’s philosophy professor tells her students in French director Mia Hansen-Løve’s 2016 film, “Things to Come.” “Why can’t time get it wrong?” one of her young academics questions. Titled “L’Avenir” (“The Future”) in the filmmaker’s native language, “Things to Come,” features...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Vicky Krieps takes universal journey in ‘Bergman Island’

Vicky Krieps, who stars with Tim Roth in Friday’s romantic “Bergman Island,” is known as Daniel Day-Lewis’ last leading lady in 2017’s “The Phantom Thread.”. Equally distinctive is the innate musicality of her lightly accented English, a benefit of her native Luxembourg educational standards. “The clever thing in Luxembourg (and...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Mia Hansen-Løve on Bergman Island, Writing with Pleasure, and the Paradise of Fårö

One’s life is their art as their art is their life—this is the axiom of Mia Hansen-Løve’s career which, seemingly all of a sudden, is fifteen years and seven films deep. Perhaps nothing in that span summarizes her fascinations more fully than Bergman Island, wherein a director-director couple (Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps) visit the Swedish director’s home on the almost-too-beautiful island of Fårö—ostensibly for creative endeavors that are inevitably complicated by the entanglement of soaring ambition and mundane reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thatshelf.com

Bergman Island Review: Mia Hansen-Løve Delivers Another Insightful Character Drama

The name “Bergman” comes up approximately 357 times in French writer-director Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island. Bergman (Ingmar the filmmaker, not Ingrid the performer) functions as a daunting source of inspiration for working or prospective filmmakers. He is a ghostly presence who haunts Fårö Island’s inhabitants with a seemingly unmatchable output that is considered among the world’s best. Bergman is known for exploring Big Ideas in Profound Ways–everything from post-WWII existential angst to the struggle between religion, rationality, and spiritual belief in a fallen world defined by violence, war, and injustice.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

2021 BFI London Film Festival Review – Bergman Island

Directed by Mia Hansen-Love. Starring Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Grace Delrue, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Hampus Nordensen and Clara Strauch. Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth) are writers looking for an idyllic setting in which to write. Tony is an avid Ingmar Bergman fan and convinces Chris to spend some time on the island of Faro. A place rich with Bergman lore, where he supposedly wrote and shot some of his best work.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Socks, Scope and 35mm Projection: Mia Hansen-Løve on Bergman Island

Filmmaking couple Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth) arrive at Fårö Island to begin a real-life residency for artists who wish to work in Ingmar Bergman’s former home. “All this calm and perfection, I find it oppressive,” she says; “soothing,” he counters. Mia Hansen-Løve’s seventh feature, Bergman Island, sets up a number of binaries, most directly in the film’s bifurcated structure: the first half is a third-person POV of Chris and Tony’s time on the island, the second a film-within-a-film of the project Chris is writing and recapitulating for Tony. (For schedule availability reasons, the second half was shot first, while the first was shot a year later.) Her voiceover guides the footage along as it echoes and transmutes the first half’s low-key marital strife into a sublimated variation depicting a doomed, off-/on- affair between Amy (Mia Wasikowska) and Joseph (Anders Danielsen Lee). Here, it’s obligatory to note that Bergman Island, at least in broad strokes, is widely acknowledged to draw upon the end of Hansen-Løve’s relationship with Olivier Assayas—as with all her features, she starts from something in her own life, then traces layers on top of it. In that sense, Bergman Island serves as a metaphor for her body of work as a whole.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Bergman Island on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve, ‘Bergman Island’ is a drama film that tells the story of a couple who relocate to the very island celebrated Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman resided on and crafted some of his most ingenious and prolific cinematic pieces. The film is a touching tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of all time through a very personal journey of a woman finding her artistic voice. If you are willing to experience this unconventional yet refreshing reinvention of relationship dramas, the movie’s streaming details should come in handy. Here’s everything you need to know about watching ‘Bergman Island!’
TV SERIES
Sweden
Movies
Celebrities
NBC New York

Fresh Off NYFF, ‘Bergman Island' Leads Festival Pack Into Cinemas

A captivating new film from Mia Hansen-Løve, director of "Eden" and "Things to Come," opens in theaters this weekend. Her new feature, "Bergman Island," opened the New York Film Festival last month to nearly universal acclaim from film critics and audiences in attendance at Lincoln Center. Hansen-Løve's latest, distributed by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

