Maine to seek 'forever chemical' contamination at many sites

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Environmental regulators in Maine will soon undertake a statewide investigation to find concentrations of long-lasting environmental pollutants. The investigation stems from the state's efforts to mitigate a class of chemicals known as PFAS, which are also called “forever chemicals.” The chemicals are a problem in some parts of Maine because of the longstanding use of municipal sludge and paper mill waste as farm fertilizer, the Portland Press Herald reported.