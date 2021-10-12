CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada’s Laxalt off to fast fundraising start in Senate bid in key state that’s a top GOP 2022 target

By Paul Steinhauser
foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

EXCLUSIVE – Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is bursting out of the gate when it comes to fundraising for his Republican bid to try and unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the 2022 midterm elections. Laxalt hauled more than $1.4 million in the six weeks from his mid-August...

