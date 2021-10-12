CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Wasps urge fans not to wear ‘faux Native American headdresses’ to matches

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iMBO_0cOv8akn00

Wasps have urged supporters not to wear “faux Native American headdresses” to matches at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Coventry club host Exeter in Gallagher Premiership action on Saturday, with the Devon club having been at the centre of a long-running storm around accusations of cultural appropriation.

Exeter rejected the option to drop the moniker Chiefs following a petition and club investigation in July 2020, but did retire club mascot “Big Chief”.

Wasps have revealed club supporters have asked for guidance on “cultural signifiers”, with the Midlands outfit asking for guidance from the RFU and Premiership Rugby.

“At this current time, we will not be issuing an arena-wide ban on the wearing of faux Native American attire, as one club acting in isolation has the potential to cause further division and uncertainty,” read Wasps’ statement.

“However, we do not support the wearing of such items, discourage supporters from wearing them and will be revisiting this decision in due course.

“Wasps want to be part of positive equality, diversity and inclusivity change, and will continue to encourage the entire rugby community to take action against inequality and other forms of discrimination. We are committed to doing more to tackle racism and to championing diversity in sport.

“Since 2020, several sports teams around the world have recognised that the appropriation of another culture is something they can no longer justify.

“Last year there was a public focus on the prominent use of appropriated names and iconography by professional franchises including the Washington Football Team (formerly known as the ‘Redskins’ until July 2020) and in Canada, the Edmonton Eskimos have become the Edmonton Elks.

“Respect for all cultures is a crucial part of including everyone in this amazing game. We at Wasps believe that cultural appropriation, ‘the act of taking or using things from a culture that is not your own, especially without showing that you understand or respect this culture’ and, therefore, the wearing of faux Native American headdresses has the potential to cause offence and doesn’t align with our values.

“However, having taken counsel on this issue, it is clear that to drive real change we need a sport-wide position to be reached.

“We have, therefore, approached Premiership Rugby, the RFU and the RFU’s newly formed Diversity and Inclusion working group to ask that this issue is formally addressed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHGZI_0cOv8akn00
Exeter chief executive Tony Rowe (right) helped oversee the club’s review after criticism of the Chiefs’ branding (Hannah McKay/PA) (PA Media)

While Wasps’ statement stops short of name-checking Exeter directly, the timing is doubtless little coincidence, with the Chiefs heading to Coventry this weekend.

“The club was recently asked by one of our supporter groups to review the wearing of faux Native American headdresses and other cultural signifiers at our stadium,” continued the statement.

“We have found it difficult to know how best to deal with this issue, which is why we have taken time to consult those more knowledgeable about this subject, including a number of external stakeholders and members of the Native American community.

“Wasps made a commitment to put equality, diversity and inclusion at the heart of what we do. This club, and the wider rugby community, is at its best when every person involved in the game feels respected, included, and supported.

“Recent events such as the Black Lives Matter movement, the continued racist abuse aimed at high-profile sports stars and rising intolerance towards LGBTQ+ people have made it clear that diversity and inclusion are not just political issues, they are human ones.

“We know that engaging in dialogue and being prepared to voice an opinion will sometimes be uncomfortable, difficult and may not always be popular. Having the conversation though and being willing to listen, question, reflect and learn, is how we move forward and hold ourselves to account.

“Many topics and behaviours which were once tolerated, such as cultural appropriation, are no longer acceptable. Just because something isn’t offensive to you, doesn’t mean it isn’t offensive.

“Even though we do not want to create a professionally offended society, we do need to recognise that times and opinions change.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland backed to benefit from experience of Lions contingent

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has picked all eight of his Lions contingent for the Autumn Nations Series in expectation that their experience in South Africa over the summer will ripple throughout the squad. An extend group of 42 have been selected for the Tests against Tonga, Australia, South Africa...
WORLD
newschain

Man swept away during dog rescue airlifted to hospital

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was swept away from shore while trying to rescue a dog. He was rescued by a passing vessel and then winched onboard a Coastguard helicopter after spending around an hour in the water in the Moray Firth. The man and two...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Wasps ask Premiership to consider ban on Exeter Chiefs’ headdresses

Wasps have asked Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Football Union to consider imposing a nationwide ban on the wearing of Native American headdresses by fans of Exeter Chiefs, arguing that visiting supporters who do so when the sides meet in Coventry on Saturday will potentially “cause offence”. While Wasps have...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasps#Mascot#Native American#Gallagher Premiership#Exeter#Chiefs#Rfu#Premiership Rugby#Redskins#Edmonton#The Edmonton Elks
ourcommunitynow.com

Newcastle fans urged to drop 'culturally offensive' Arab headdresses

Kick It Out is urging Newcastle United fans to refrain from wearing mock headdresses, following the club’s recent takeover. During Sunday’s home loss to Spurs – Newcastle’s first game under new ownership – a huge number of supporters were spotted wearing Arab head coverings.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Former FA head Barwick honoured with OBE for dedication to ‘hobby’

Former FA chief executive Brian Barwick said he was fortunate to have spent four decades working in his hobby as he was made an OBE by the Prince of Wales. Mr Barwick, who for many years was a national figure in sports administration, described being the boss of the Football Association as “challenging, difficult, exciting, wonderful – and all on the same afternoon”.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Newcastle tell fans to STOP wearing 'culturally inappropriate' Saudi Arabia 'fancy dress' at matches 'if they wouldn't normally' after dozens donned home-made keffiyehs to pay tribute to new owners

Newcastle have asked fans not to wear Arabic dress or costumes after hundreds sported tea towels on their heads during Sunday's defeat by Tottenham at St James' Park. As Sportsmail revealed on Tuesday, the FA and Kick It Out were alarmed by the spectacle, with the equality and inclusion group contacting the club to express their concerns.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Simon Zebo returns to Ireland squad for autumn internationals

Simon Zebo has returned to the Ireland set-up following a four-year absence after head coach Andy Farrell named him in his 38-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series. The 31-year-old departed Racing 92 in the summer to rejoin Munster and is immediately recalled having been left out of the summer internationals while he competed in the Top 14 play-offs.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy