As if the chaos and confusion caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were not enough, there is another crisis staring at the West as it approaches the start of the holiday season. A power crisis in the world's factory, China, and supply chain disruptions are predicted to lead to shortages for almost everything that we take for granted in modern life, from smartphones to computer chips to cars. Christmas presents, especially children's toys, are likely to be in short supply, leaving Santa with more sorrow than joy as he prepares to go from home to home.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO