For All the Blue Crabs in Maryland

GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

Researchers in Maryland have sequenced the genome of the blue crab,. . It adds that the blue crab genome could help researchers better understand diseases affecting crabs as well as uncover how to breed meatier crabs. The University of Maryland's Sook Chung combined long Pacific Biosciences reads with short Illumina...

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md. Scientists Crack Blue Crab’s Genetic Code

Just when you thought you knew all there was to know about the Chesapeake Bay’s beloved blue crab, scientists have cracked the crab’s genetic code. They now have a complete picture of the crab’s DNA, opening the door to better research to keep the fishery healthy. The University of Maryland...
WILDLIFE
cbslocal.com

Baltimore Based Researchers Crack Genetic Blueprint Of Blue Crabs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you live in this state, chances are you know and adore these little guys. “All Marylanders love to eat big juicy fat blue crabs,” said Dr. J. Sook Chung, a doctor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Parent Backs Raises For Anne Arundel...
WILDLIFE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland scientists mapped the DNA of a blue crab for the first time. It could unlock new clues to understanding the species.

In the basement of a lab at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, The Chosen One was born. At least, that’s what the researchers at the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science called her. She was the blue crab who would be the foundation of a breakthrough scientific discovery — the first map of the species’ DNA. Through a process known as genome sequencing, the scientists created a ...
WILDLIFE
WTOP

Md. scientists: Blue crabs have double the chromosomes of humans

Those blue crabs eaten at a picnic table in the summer from the Chesapeake Bay had a long mystery behind them. Now, local scientists have cracked the code and know the makeup of their DNA. It was unknown until now that the blue crab has between 40 and 50 chromosomes,...
WILDLIFE
Washington Post

The blue crab’s blueprint: U-Md. scientists map crustacean’s genome

In the basement of a lab at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the Chosen One was born. At least that’s what researchers at the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science called her. She was the blue crab that would be the foundation of a breakthrough scientific discovery: the first map of the species’s DNA.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
