More Booster Discussions
Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson say their data supports boosters for their SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, NPR says. It notes that advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration are meeting later this week to discuss the possibility of boosters for those companies' vaccines. Last month, the agency authorized a booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for individuals 65 years old and older and for younger individuals at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or exposure at their jobs.www.genomeweb.com
