No Nobel Quotas
The head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says there will be no gender or ethnicity quotas for the Nobel Prizes, Agence France-Presse reports. The AFP notes that only 59 Nobel Prizes have gone to women during the awards' more than 100 year history and that this year only one woman, Maria Ressa, was awarded a Nobel. A 2019 analysis found that, even while accounting for historical differences in gender representation and the later age at which Nobels are awarded, women are underrepresented among winners.www.genomeweb.com
Comments / 0