Society

No Nobel Quotas

GenomeWeb
 8 days ago

The head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says there will be no gender or ethnicity quotas for the Nobel Prizes, Agence France-Presse reports. The AFP notes that only 59 Nobel Prizes have gone to women during the awards' more than 100 year history and that this year only one woman, Maria Ressa, was awarded a Nobel. A 2019 analysis found that, even while accounting for historical differences in gender representation and the later age at which Nobels are awarded, women are underrepresented among winners.

Nobel Prize Chief Shuns Gender and Ethnicity Quotas: Winners Must Be ‘Worthy’

Since the first Nobel prize was handed out over a century ago, only 59 have been awarded to women—a meager 6.2 percent of the total. But the head of the academy that awards the prizes has rejected the idea that something should be done to help level the playing field. According to The Guardian, Göran Hansson, the secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, lamented that “so few women” had won the prizes but said they must go to those “found the most worthy,” so the academy had decided not to bring in gender or ethnicity quotas. “We have discussed it... but then it would be, we fear, considered that those laureates got the prize because they are women, not because they are the best,” he said. The scientist added that prize-givers have been given subconscious bias training, and said “significant efforts” have been made to encourage nominations of women scientists. Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa was the only woman honored this year alongside 12 men.
SOCIETY
Quotas aren't solution to Nobel Prize gender gap, leader says

The Nobel Prizes have an issue with gender, with only 58 women ever being awarded the honor compared to 876 men. The head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has ruled out using quotas to address the inequality, The Washington Post reported Oct. 12. Goran Hansson, MD, PhD, the...
SOCIETY
Nobel Prize Foundation under fire for rejecting ethnic, gender quotas

The Nobel Prize Foundation is facing pushback after saying it would not implement gender or ethnicity quotas in selecting nominees. Only 59 women, or 6.2% of total winners, have ever received a Nobel Prize since its inception in 1901. Gran Hansson, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Science...
ADVOCACY
Quotas for women or based on ethnicity ruled out for the Nobel prizes

On the heels of announcing this year’s chemistry Nobel prize, the secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Göran Hansson, has announced that there will be no quotas for women or minorities when choosing laureates. ‘It is sad that there are so few women Nobel laureates and it reflects on the unfair conditions in society, particularly in years past but it is still existing,’ the head of the organisation that awards the Nobel prizes told Agence France-Presse. ‘And there’s so much more to do,’ he added.
SOCIETY
Person
Maria Ressa
Goran Hansson: Nobel Prize will not have gender quotas

Goran Hansson, head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, has addressed the lack of women awarded Nobel Prizes. Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was the only woman to win a Nobel this year, sharing the peace prize with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. Mr Hansson told the AFP news agency that...
SOCIETY
Nobel Academy says it will not use quotas to boost number of women laureates

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which has has awarded only 59 Nobel Prizes to women since its inception in 1901, has ruled out putting in place a gender quota.“We have decided we will not have quotas for gender or ethnicity,” Goran Hansson, the head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said. “We want every laureate [to] be accepted... because they made the most important discovery, and not because of gender or ethnicity.”This was in line “with the spirit of Alfred Nobel’s last will,” Mr Hansson said in an interview with AFP.“It’s sad that there are so few...
SOCIETY
Nobel head says they won’t institute gender quotas to change lack of women winners

Since the Nobel Prizes began in 1901, only 6.2 percent of the winners have been women, a very low rate carried through this year, when just one of the 13 winners was a woman. But the head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobels, says they won’t be instituting quotas requiring more female winners or to rectify an ethnicity imbalance.
SOCIETY
Focus on ‘equality of opportunity’ not quotas, Government urged

Whitehall and private firms have been too focused on using targets and quotas to boost the fortunes of people from poorer backgrounds rather than promoting "equality of opportunity", according to Liz Truss. Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary and equalities minister has tasked a Conservative headteacher with tackling "the soft bigotry...
U.K.
Lacks Honored by WHO

Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells were taken without her knowledge and fueled decades of biomedical research, has received a posthumous award from the World Health Organization for her contributions to science, according to the Associated Press. "Henrietta Lacks was exploited. She is one of many women of color whose bodies...
CANCER
MTV: Europe Music Awards to counter Hungary's anti-gay laws

The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held Nov. 14 in Hungary the network said Tuesday, reaffirming and defending the location despite the country’s recent passage of legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBTQ.The ceremony is an opportunity to make a stand for gay and trans civil rights worldwide in the central European nation that has moved to curtail them, said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide.“We’re looking forward to using the event to amplify our voices and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ siblings,” McCarthy said in an interview with The Associated Press.No government...
MUSIC
'Bold' titles break taboos at Saudi book fair

Books on long taboo subjects like intimacy, secularism and magic were among those on display at the Riyadh book fair this month, as Saudi Arabia seeks to modernise its ultraconservative image. But despite the exhibition of works long rejected as un-Islamic by Saudi authorities, some publishers said they continue to practise a form of self-censorship while the new boundaries remain unclear. Since Mohammed bin Salman was appointed crown prince in 2017, the kingdom has undergone economic, religious and social reforms. Changes have included allowing women to drive, the reopening of cinemas and mixed-gender music concerts.
RELIGION
Nearly 100 women sworn in as judges in Egypt judicial body

Nearly 100 women Tuesday became the first female judges to join Egypt’s State Council, one of the country’s main judicial bodies.The 98 women were sworn in before the council’s chief judge, Mohammed Hossam el-Din, in a celebratory event in Cairo The swearing-in came months after President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi asked for women to join the State Council and the Public Prosecution, the two judicial bodies that until recently were exclusively male.El-Sissi’s decision in March was applauded by many women’s rights activists. Egypt’s National Council for Women said at the time that the move represented a political will to further empower women.Established in 1946, the State Council is an independent judicial body that mainly handles administrative disputes, disciplinary cases and appeals. It also reviews draft laws, decisions and contracts to which the government or a government-run body is a party.The council had repeatedly rejected women applicants. In recent years, many women challenged council decisions, arguing that they were discriminated against.
MIDDLE EAST
Society
Genome Research Papers on Cancer Chromatin, Splicing in the Thymus, Circular RNAs in Cancer

A team from the US, France, and Australia investigates chromatin sites carrying histone modification marks linked to both transcriptional activation and repression — "bivalent chromatin" sites with potential roles in development and cancer. "Most gene promoters DNA-hypermethylated in adult human cancer are bivalently marked in [embryonic stem cells]," the researchers write. Based on available epigenetic data and their own experiments in pluripotent human and mouse embryonic stem cells, they suggest that promoters with both the H3K4me3 transcriptional activation and the repressed chromatin-related H3K27me3 marks may be protected against de novo DNA methylation. "Altogether," they write, "our findings suggest that bivalency protects reversibly repressed genes from irreversible silencing and that loss of H3K4me3 may make them more susceptible to aberrant DNA methylation in diseases such as cancer."
CANCER
Nobel Prize: We will not have gender or ethnicity quotas - top scientist

The head of the academy that awards the Nobel Prizes in science has said it will not introduce gender quotas. Goran Hansson, head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said they want people to win "because they made the most important discovery". Since its inception in 1901, 59 Nobel...
SCIENCE
SCIENCE

