CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carl Nassib doesn't deserve this, but he can probably handle it

By Chris Korman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42B7eg_0cOv6XqE00

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, and the most remarkable thing happened: Not much at all.

He received congratulations from around the league, from long-time advocates for gay rights and from people heartened by his decision.

But mostly, people just moved on and let him play.

It was beautiful.

Now, because Nassib just happened to be playing for a homophobic, racist coach who views his players not as people but as disposable pieces in a game that should remain outlandishly violent, he’ll face relentless questions about Jon Gruden.

Now that you know what Jon Gruden was saying in private, does it color your interactions with him?

Do you think other coaches and leaders in the league share these thoughts?

So on and so on.

Worst of all, there almost certainly will be no reckoning for the league as a whole. Gruden has already resigned. People within the league have moved to condemn him. The NFL is good at this: Strenuously reacting in public to a problem that it probably could not deal with even if it wanted to.

The league has deployed some pretty slogans about ending racism, but only after Colin Kaepernick was simply blackballed forever for daring to point out basic inequality and systemic racism. When it came time for the case to go to court the league — the rich owners — paid the price to make it all go away.

And right now, those same owners are almost assuredly *not* taking a hard look at the people they’ve chosen to lead their organizations. They’re doing, instead, some version of this:

And Gruden will be able to slink away because of this:

Which leaves Carl Nassib and league’s majority population of Black players left trying to answer for a system that is weighted against them by the people who hold the actual power.

Same as it ever was.

***

Think about the path Nassib took to this point: He was a walk-on at Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal who eventually earned playing time, became a starter his senior year, and finished his college career as a unanimous All-American who won the Lombardi (best lineman or linebacker) and Ted Hendricks (top defensive end) awards.

So, few people who knew Nassib were surprised when he had the courage and resilience to come out with a simple Instagram video.

It shocked me, though. When I was at Penn State, starting a decade before Nassib, it was not a place I would consider friendly to LGBTQ+ people. The women’s basketball coach, Rene Portland, had talked openly of having a no-lesbian policy on her team, and one of her fiercest advocates in the athletic department was the football coach, Joe Paterno.

Paterno had charmed local and national media, of course, by espousing a view of “student-athletes” that demanded they be involved in all of campus life and not just be sequestered together and focusing on football. But in the early 2000s, with Paterno mired in the worst stretch of his career (only one winning season between 2000 and 2004), the players I came to know well felt dissuaded from doing anything of the sort, fearing it might be seen as a “distraction”.

When Penn State’s Black Caucus called for football players to use their platform to bring attention to racism on campus, I defended the players’ decision to sit it out — but only because, in background conversations, it became clear they thought they would hurt their chances of earning playing time by getting involved. I don’t think they knew, precisely, how those in power would react; they just knew that it was better not to provoke them and find out. That, usually, is how it goes.

I’m not close enough to the situation at Penn State to know whether much has changed in this regard, but I felt such pride when Nassib made his announcement. I thought about how impactful it must have been for so many people.

Then Monday, on National Coming Out Day, the New York Times revealed that Nassib’s current coach had, starting around the year 2011 — when Nassib was walking on at Penn State — sent discriminatory emails that included the following:

In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a “f****t” and a “clueless anti football p***y” and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft “q***rs,” a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014.

And we were all left to wonder where we could go from here.

***

I was lucky enough to get to know Cyd Zeigler a few years after leaving Penn State. One of the lead writers for Outsports.com, he told me early on that he felt we — both the media and society in general — overstated the perceived danger that gay athletes would face if they chose to come out.

On Monday, prior to the Gruden news breaking, he tweeted this:

The data compiled in this story is enough to give anyone hope.

But then there’s the fact that Jon Gruden, just 58 years old and not even halfway through a 10-year, $100 million deal, would have just kept on coaching and wielding influence had it not been for his emails turning up in an unrelated investigation.

More than that, if he’d stopped coaching for any other reason — losses, simply tired of the grind — he would have immediately become the most coveted NFL television personality outside of Peyton Manning. Some network would have given him millions to spew his “analysis” on TV while he went back to spending his days emailing league power brokers his actual thoughts.

So then that’s the issue: How do we root out what we can’t (usually) see?

Prior to Monday, to all the world except those he’d shared his real beliefs with, Gruden might have looked like an ally.

Even if Gruden treated Nassib fairly and was kind to him, his words have done unimaginable harm, of course. Think of any young gay person facing a decision about coming out. They may know that among their peers it will be hardly a blip. But the people making the decisions, holding the power, are different. They might hide behind a facade of inclusion but who can know what emails they might cackle at during any given day?

Therein lies the danger. The people in power are powerful enough to project one set of beliefs that in fact gives them cover, in so many cases, to act on a wholly different set of beliefs. And because so few of them are ever found out, the system becomes entrenched.

I’m sure Carl Nassib knew as much when he decided to come out. But he’d faced long odds and overcome before. Now we must hope the focus shifts again to him and his story before too long. Because we’re not going to uncover every Jon Gruden (though we should try). And those people aren’t going to change of their own volition.

It shouldn’t be up to Carl Nassib to have to fight that tide. But he has, and will, relentlessly. Let’s follow.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Colin Kaepernick
NBC Sports

Mike Mayock: Carl Nassib requested a personal day today, of course we support that

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib, the NFL’s only openly gay player, is taking the day off today after the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden amid revelations that he sent emails that included homophobic comments years before he became Raiders head coach. General Manager Mike Mayock said today that the...
NFL
Fox News

Raiders' Carl Nassib granted personal day following Jon Gruden's homophobic comments

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders Monday after emails revealed he made homophobic, sexist and racist comments from 2010 to 2018. Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, the first openly gay player in the NFL, was granted a personal day on Wednesday in light of all that has transpired since Monday evening. Raider general manager Mike Mayock said he met with Nassib three times since Gruden’s remarks were made public. He added that Nassib is still processing a lot of information, adding that the team fully supports him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Raiders De#Minakimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Carl Nassib takes break in aftermath of Jon Gruden controversy

Carl Nassib, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, and the first openly gay player in the league, took a personal day on Wednesday following the resignation of his head coach, Jon Gruden. Gruden resigned on Monday after a story came out detailing inappropriate communications via email from 2010 to 2018. Among...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders DE Carl Nassib gets strong message of support from Michael Sam amid Jon Gruden scandal

Michael Sam is the first openly gay player to ever be drafted in the NFL. As such, it is only natural that people from in and around the league were particularly interested in what he has to say about the Jon Gruden situation with the Las Vegas Raiders. Sam recently delivered a strong message for everyone to hear as he also pointed out Carl Nassib’s role in all of this.
NFL
The Spun

Thursday Update On Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders allowed defensive end Carl Nassib to take the day off. It was a decision made in large part because Jon Gruden was caught sending homophobic comments via email years before he became the team’s head coach. Nassib, the NFL’s only openly gay player, needed...
NFL
On3.com

Carl Nassib returns to Las Vegas Raiders practice on Thursday

Carl Nassib, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, and the first openly gay player in the league, took a personal day following the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden. According to multiple NFL reporters, he returned to practice on Thursday. General manager Mike Mayock told reporters “of course” the franchise supported...
NFL
meaws.com

Carl Nassib Takes Leave After Coach Resigns Due to Homophobic Emails

Emails with homophobic, transphobic, racist, and misogynistic comments to National Football League colleagues before becoming the Raiders head coach.The teams’ general manager Mike Mayock said the team is behind Nassib, according to NBC Sports.“[Nassib] requested a personal day today,” Mayock said. “He just said he’s got a lot to process, there’s a lot that’s been going on the last few days, and of course we support that request.”Gruden was the head coach when Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay earlier this year.The coach submitted his resignation on Monday.“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in a statement, reported USA Today.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy