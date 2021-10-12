CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

BetFTW 101: Taking advantage of boosted odds

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327PNh_0cOv6DQw00

Opening up your betting app or visiting a sportsbook to find boosted odds on big games can sometimes feel like a win before even placing a wager.

Boosted odds are limited time only offerings from oddsmakers that can turn a favorite into an underdog and an underdog into a lock. That doesn’t always mean they’re worth betting. Sportsbooks will boost odds to drive bettors to a specific matchup, but like any wager, there is no sure thing. Boosted odds can help bettors feel a bit more confident when putting money down. Sportsbooks like Tipico tend to do this fairly often with many services offering daily boosts. The key is to pick your spots carefully and not get overwhelmed by the potential payout.

A favorite on the field is still a favorite regardless of what the odds say and prop bets will always carry extra risk.

It’s best to use boosted odds when you’ve already found yourself leaning towards one side.

If you believe a high-powered Baltimore Ravens offense will score at least four touchdowns, then placing a wager on boosted odds that they’ll cover 3.5+ trips to the end zone seems like a fair play. But if you’re not confident in Lamar Jackson to begin with, taking the boost may not be for you.

Think of these promotions as a free scoop of ice cream on a sundae you were already planning to order and you can take advantage by adding more wagers to your bet slip and spreading out your units accordingly.

Just don’t forget about all the other offerings out there.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
HOT 107.9

Falcons No Longer Most ‘Hated’ Team in Louisiana as Saints Fans Take Aim at a New NFL Rival

Do the New Orleans Saints have a new rival in the NFL?. For decades, Saints fans have had a very pointed disdain for the Atlanta Falcons. Every season when the New Orleans Saints schedule would drop, fans would circle both dates with their NFC South rival with an extra red circle around the home date as they looked forward to bringing the noise to Atlanta in the Superdome.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#The Boost#Ravens#Sportsbooks#Tipico#Scherzer Wainwright#Mnf
The Independent

Vaccines in sports at a glance

A vast majority of players in the NFL NBA NHL and Major League Baseball are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, yet a handful of cases have brought attention to those who have refused. A look at some of the most prominent examples:NBAKyrie IrvingThe Brooklyn Nets star guard would have been prevented from playing or practicing at home because of a New York City mandate. The team told him he would also not play in road games until his status changes.Bradley BealThe Washington Wizards guard said he has questions about how someone can still contract the virus even after being...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy