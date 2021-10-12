BetFTW 101: Taking advantage of boosted odds

Opening up your betting app or visiting a sportsbook to find boosted odds on big games can sometimes feel like a win before even placing a wager.

Boosted odds are limited time only offerings from oddsmakers that can turn a favorite into an underdog and an underdog into a lock. That doesn’t always mean they’re worth betting. Sportsbooks will boost odds to drive bettors to a specific matchup, but like any wager, there is no sure thing. Boosted odds can help bettors feel a bit more confident when putting money down. Sportsbooks like Tipico tend to do this fairly often with many services offering daily boosts. The key is to pick your spots carefully and not get overwhelmed by the potential payout.

A favorite on the field is still a favorite regardless of what the odds say and prop bets will always carry extra risk.

It’s best to use boosted odds when you’ve already found yourself leaning towards one side.

If you believe a high-powered Baltimore Ravens offense will score at least four touchdowns, then placing a wager on boosted odds that they’ll cover 3.5+ trips to the end zone seems like a fair play. But if you’re not confident in Lamar Jackson to begin with, taking the boost may not be for you.

Think of these promotions as a free scoop of ice cream on a sundae you were already planning to order and you can take advantage by adding more wagers to your bet slip and spreading out your units accordingly.

Just don’t forget about all the other offerings out there.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).