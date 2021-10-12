Stockton PAC to host the Sharpe Family Singers

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks after being advised by her doctor this week to rest. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Wednesday for “preliminary investigations.” It said she returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, “and remains in good spirits.”

