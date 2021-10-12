Stockton PAC to host the Sharpe Family Singers
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – The Sharpe Family singers will perform at the Stockton University Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Broadway performers and producers Ron and Barbara Sharpe first met onstage in the original Broadway production of Les Misérables, where they played the romantic lead roles of Marius and Cosette. After being married onstage more than 1,000 times, they decided to get married and start a family.
