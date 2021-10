The Indian boys finished the regular season strong with wins over Burley and Pocatello. They secured top seed in the district tournament with the win over Pocatello giving them a bye on Oct. 5, and home field advantage on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. against the winner of game one. If they lose Preston will host the loser of game one in an elimination match on Tuesday, Oct 12 at 4 p.m. A win on Oct. 7, means the Indians will not play again until Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. when they host the survivor of the Oct. 12 game.

PRESTON, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO