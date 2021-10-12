CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves aim for the kill as Morton gets the ball in Game 4

By Chase Irle
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot of speculation regarding who the Braves would start in Game 4. Would they go with Charlie Morton, who performed spectacularly in his Game 1 start, on short rest, or would they go with Ynoa and a bullpen game of sorts? We now have our answer, and I expect most of Braves Country to be pleased.

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
Braves: Charlie Morton brings valuable experience to the NLDS

Roughly this time last year, the Braves were forced to prove their worthiness by defeating the Reds in the NL Wild Card game. Max Fried started that contest, pitching extremely well on his way to seven scoreless innings and five strikeouts. In fact, Fried was so sharp in that play-in game (and for all of 2020 for that matter), that Atlanta went with the lefty in Game 1 of the 2020 Division Series. Making his first career NLDS start versus the Marlins, Fried got hit around to the tune of four runs from six hits, and after four frames, he was done. Fortunately, though, his poor performance wasn’t detrimental as the Braves offense ended up breaking out for a dozen hits and three home runs. Fried didn’t necessarily pitch well enough to win, but the Atlanta lineup, as well as a five-man bullpen, picked him up for the 9-5 victory.
Eric Lauer
Corbin Burnes
Talking Chop

Charlie Morton set to lead Braves into postseason against Brewers

The Atlanta Braves will officially begin their postseason quest Friday evening when they open up the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves overcame a lot of adversity to put themselves in this position. They will be making their fourth straight appearance in the postseason and will be hoping that past experiences will help them this time around.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves look to get back on track with a bullpen game for Game 4

After a brutal loss in Game 3, the Atlanta Braves will be looking to bounce back Wednesday evening when the NLCS continues at Dodger Stadium. The Braves carried a 5-2 lead into the eighth inning Tuesday night before the Dodgers erupted for four runs including a three-run home run by Cody Bellinger off of Luke Jackson that tied the game. Atlanta was five outs away from a 3-0 series lead but now must put that behind them quickly in order to regain control of the series.
MLB
#Brewers#Braves Country#Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era
edglentoday.com

Morton vs. Lauer in Game 4 of NLDS between Braves, Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton was set to start Tuesday on three days' rest for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Morton, one of baseball's best clutch pitchers, https://twitter.com/Braves/status/1447943093152530434">hoped to give the Braves a clinching victory in the best-of-five series. “He’s...
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta Braves
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tellez gets Rowdy as Brewers beat Braves in Game 1 of NLDS

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, on Friday in the opener of their NL Division Series. Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader...
MLB
numberfire.com

Charlie Morton announced as Braves NLDS Game 4 starter

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton is starting in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves are rolling with their 37-year-old righty on three-days rest as they look to clinch the series. Morton took a shutout into the seventh inning in Game 1 before plunking a batter and then giving up a home run. He fanned nine and only allowed two other hits without any additional walks in the game.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Charlie Morton states why he believes these Braves are having so much success

I’ve probably said it a million times, but there’s a reason predictive analytic systems can never put their finger on the Braves. Those robots fail to measure heart, and they can’t place a value on how vital a tight-knit clubhouse is throughout a 162-game grind. Year after year, they project...
