The Doors’ Guitarist Says Jim Morrison Had ‘Fascination With Death’

Before passing away, The Doors’ Jim Morrison allegedly had a reckoning with death.

It’s been 50 years since Robby Krieger lost his buddy Jim Morrison, making him a part of the 27 club. But there’s one thing that the legendary guitarist wants to be known.

Krieger’s new memoir, “Set The Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with The Doors,” details remarkable stories about the band’s infamous times. He exclusively told Fox News that Morrison had a “fascination” with death before his passing. He says, “After Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin died, Jim kept saying he was going to be number three. We didn’t believe him. But it was tough, you know? He was our leader. He was our friend. And when you’re that young, you don’t know how to cope with that.”

However, Krieger grapples with the fact that maybe his death was, in fact, expected after all. He continues, “We thought he was joking. But maybe he wasn’t. I think he really believed that he was not going to be here a long time. I don’t know if he had some knowledge that there was something wrong with him, or something like that. But… I’ve never seen anybody like him that just tempted fate, tempted death at many turns. Jimi Hendrix wasn’t like that. And Janis too. I don’t think those guys had a death wish. I don’t know. Jim just had this fascination with death. He always wrote about it. So in a way, he probably got what he wanted. ”

1971’s L.A. Woman was Morrison’s last album as he succumbed to a life of alcoholism. He moved to Paris shortly after and was found dead in a bathtub on July 3rd, 1971. To this day, his cause of death remains unknown as no autopsy was performed.

The Doors Climb To Success

By 1967, The Doors were on their way to dominating Los Angeles. Their debut single “Break On Through” unfortunately failed to make any headway. The band repeatedly called L.A.-based radio stations but was unable to get radio play. Finally, their post-debut album single emerged and earned the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 29th, 1967, which launched the rock band into stardom. Morrison received credit for penning their songs as he continued to launch the band into international fame with hits “Riders on the Storm,” “Hello I Love You,” and “Touch Me.” His imagination coupled with wild lyricism and poetry separated their music from the rest.

During the height of their success, Morrison fell more and more in love with substances and bandmates Robby Krieger, Ray Manzarek, and John Densmore felt more like chaperones versus fellow bandmates. Evidently, Morrison’s drug use and heavy drinking mixed with his erratic behavior, unfortunately, led to his untimely death in 1971.