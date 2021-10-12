CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Fans Can Likely Expect a Major Danny & Erin Moment This Week

By Jennifer Shea
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiFUz_0cOv3LJh00

Thus far on “Blue Bloods,” we know that Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is mulling a run for district attorney. We also know the family is fully behind her on it. And that includes Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin’s frequent sparring partner and supportive sibling.

What’s more, it looks like the upcoming episode of “Blue Bloods” will feature a major Danny and Erin moment. A recently released still photo from Season 12, Episode 3 shows Danny and Erin standing face-to-face outside the Reagan household. (See the photo here.)

Whether the siblings are discussing Erin’s political ambitions, a case or something else, it looks like fans are in store for some major Wahlberg-Moynahan screen time.

‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Never Gets Bored

In a 2019 interview with CBS’s Watch! magazine, Wahlberg said the show’s cast never gets bored. And he talked about his friendship with Moynahan, which translates into an effortless onscreen rapport between their characters.

Wahlberg and Moynahan have been on a “parallel journey as friends and [we] have been there for each other,” Wahlberg told Watch!. They’ve seen each other through relationship ups and downs, all the way through to their respective marriages to their current partners. And Wahlberg convinced Moynahan to join the show around the time he signed on. Moynahan, who had passed on the project at first glance, is surely grateful to him for it now.

Moreover, Wahlberg said he can’t imagine leaving “Blue Bloods” now. The actor and musician insists things never get dull for the cast of his show.

“I never could understand when an actor would say they got burnt out on a TV show,” Wahlberg said. “We fight so hard to get these jobs. I worked for years just to get an acting gig, and I’m hearing of actors quitting shows because they’re bored. And I think, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’”

As for Moynahan, she said the cast of the show “feels like family now,” and praised the performances of her co-stars.

“There’s a level of vulnerability in some performances,” she said. “It’s inspiring.”

Season 12, Episode 3 of the CBS Series Features Dilemma for Frank Reagan

According to The Cinemaholic, the next episode of “Blue Bloods” will also showcase a career dilemma for Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Offered a high-paying new opportunity, Frank will grapple with the question of whether to keep or leave his job as NYPD commissioner. And Frank’s clashes with the mayor will give added appeal to the “leave” option.

Elsewhere in the family, Danny will dive deep into the murder of a restaurant delivery man along with Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). And Sean will get his hooks into the family business, raising concerns for Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray).

Comments / 0

Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

Blue Bloods New Promo Shows The Return Of A Reagan

Blue Bloods spoilers and updates tease that a Reagan will return in the coming season 12. The new promo also got some fans worried because one character was missing. CBS released Blue Blood’s season 12 promo on September 20. In the clip, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) can be seen running with her. In the background, someone can be heard saying that it’s like a random person experiences unprovoked attacks on the street every week. Frank (Tom Selleck) pays a visit to the hospital while Sean (Andrew Terraciano) eats dinner with his family.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Marisa Ramirez
Person
Vanessa Ray
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Will Estes
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Who’s Returning to Guest Star on Next Week’s Episode

The twelfth season of Blue Bloods has just started. And, as the season begins fans see that Frank Reagan has already gone toe-to-toe with New York City’s Mayor, Peter Chase. In last Friday evening’s season-twelve premiere episode of the hit CBS television drama, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan finds himself with his hands full as New York City crime rates continue to soar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Teases 'Masterpiece' Premiere Scene Courtesy of Tom Selleck (Exclusive)

The Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere will feature a "masterpiece" scene, thanks to input from star Tom Selleck. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture to preview the upcoming season, star Vanessa Ray gave insight into how important Selleck is to the show, not just as its lead star. Selleck took an extra interest in one of Ray's scenes with co-star Lauren Patton, which Ray teased as one of the best moments from the premiere thanks to the TV legend's suggestions.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Cbs
Popculture

Jenny McCarthy Spills Details on Marriage to 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg on 7th Anniversary

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has spoken effusively about her marriage to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg in the past, and in honor of their 7th wedding anniversary she continued the trend. In a new interview on The Rachael Ray Show, McCarthy opened up to Ray about how they recently renewed their wedding vows and how they keep the spark going seven years in.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Could There Be a Love Triangle Involving Danny Reagan This Season on 'Blue Bloods'?

The No. 1 show on Friday nights, Blue Bloods, is finally back! The multi-generational family of cops known as the Reagans — Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), and Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and the rest of the clan are returning for Season 12 of the hit crime drama airing on Oct. 1. Most of the new season has been under wraps.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Is Andrew Terraciano leaving Blue Bloods, Sean Reagan role?

As we prepare for the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, we have to ask: Is Andrew Terraciano leaving the show? He’s been a huge part of the series for some time as Sean Reagan, but some quotes heading into the episode made us very much nervous. Even before the first...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Callie Thorne Reprises Her 'Blue Bloods' Role in Season 12 — Is the Actress Married?

CBS's long-running cop show (we know, there are many of them) Blue Bloods is back for Season 12. The new season, which premiered Oct. 1, 2021, will see much of its cast return, including Tom Selleck as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, and Will Estes as Sgt. Jamie Reagan. Though you were probably expecting the Reagan regulars to return for more family dinners, we bet you weren't expecting to see Callie Thorne as Maggie again.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Actor Amy Carlson Thinks Fans Were So Heartbroken Over Linda Reagan’s Death

There is no question about it — Blue Bloods actress Amy Carlson connected on a different level with fans of the show. The 53-year-old Amy Carlson has been around the block a time or two when it comes to her acting career. By now, she is a well known actress having starred in shows like NBC’s Third Watch and Another World. But she is perhaps she is most famous for her distintive role as Linda Reagan in Blue Bloods. However, her character died in a helicopter crash after seven seasons of the show.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says the Reagan Family Mirrors the Cast’s Off-Screen Relationships

Just days after the 12th season of Blue Bloods, star of the hit series Donnie Wahlberg has opened up about the show’s cast and how close everyone actually is. During his recent appearance on The Talk, Wahlberg stated that he believes the Reagan family is getting closer. “I think it’s really mirroring our relationships off-screen,” he observed. He also recalled how the cast was shooting during the pandemic last year and how everyone really bonded through all that.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Vanessa Ray Confirms Eddie and Jamie's Family Future Is a 'Big Topic' (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods fans have been hoping to see Eddie and Jamie take the next step after getting married, and star Vanessa Ray is just as excited to see what kind of family they will have. After spending Season 11 talking about their future, just as Ray's character, Officer Eddie Janko, began taking on more dangerous responsibilities by working undercover. Ray avoided spilling major secrets in an exclusive interview with PopCulture, but she couldn't hide her excitement about the young couple's future.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

259K+
Followers
25K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy