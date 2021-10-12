‘Blue Bloods’: Why Fans Can Likely Expect a Major Danny & Erin Moment This Week

Thus far on “Blue Bloods,” we know that Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is mulling a run for district attorney. We also know the family is fully behind her on it. And that includes Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin’s frequent sparring partner and supportive sibling.

What’s more, it looks like the upcoming episode of “Blue Bloods” will feature a major Danny and Erin moment. A recently released still photo from Season 12, Episode 3 shows Danny and Erin standing face-to-face outside the Reagan household. (See the photo here.)

Whether the siblings are discussing Erin’s political ambitions, a case or something else, it looks like fans are in store for some major Wahlberg-Moynahan screen time.

‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Never Gets Bored

In a 2019 interview with CBS’s Watch! magazine, Wahlberg said the show’s cast never gets bored. And he talked about his friendship with Moynahan, which translates into an effortless onscreen rapport between their characters.

Wahlberg and Moynahan have been on a “parallel journey as friends and [we] have been there for each other,” Wahlberg told Watch!. They’ve seen each other through relationship ups and downs, all the way through to their respective marriages to their current partners. And Wahlberg convinced Moynahan to join the show around the time he signed on. Moynahan, who had passed on the project at first glance, is surely grateful to him for it now.

Moreover, Wahlberg said he can’t imagine leaving “Blue Bloods” now. The actor and musician insists things never get dull for the cast of his show.

“I never could understand when an actor would say they got burnt out on a TV show,” Wahlberg said. “We fight so hard to get these jobs. I worked for years just to get an acting gig, and I’m hearing of actors quitting shows because they’re bored. And I think, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’”

As for Moynahan, she said the cast of the show “feels like family now,” and praised the performances of her co-stars.

“There’s a level of vulnerability in some performances,” she said. “It’s inspiring.”

Season 12, Episode 3 of the CBS Series Features Dilemma for Frank Reagan

According to The Cinemaholic, the next episode of “Blue Bloods” will also showcase a career dilemma for Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Offered a high-paying new opportunity, Frank will grapple with the question of whether to keep or leave his job as NYPD commissioner. And Frank’s clashes with the mayor will give added appeal to the “leave” option.

Elsewhere in the family, Danny will dive deep into the murder of a restaurant delivery man along with Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). And Sean will get his hooks into the family business, raising concerns for Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray).