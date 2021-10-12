Samsung To Increase Use Of Exynos Processors In Its Smartphones
Samsung is looking to increase the use of in-house Exynos processors in its devices. According to Korea’s ET News, only about 20 percent of Galaxy smartphones currently run on Exynos chipsets. The company is now aiming to use its in-house processors in more than half (50-60 percent) of its smartphones. This means Samsung’s System LSI division, which handles the semiconductor-related works, will more than double its shipments to the company’s mobile division.www.androidheadlines.com
