Cell Phones

Samsung To Increase Use Of Exynos Processors In Its Smartphones

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is looking to increase the use of in-house Exynos processors in its devices. According to Korea’s ET News, only about 20 percent of Galaxy smartphones currently run on Exynos chipsets. The company is now aiming to use its in-house processors in more than half (50-60 percent) of its smartphones. This means Samsung’s System LSI division, which handles the semiconductor-related works, will more than double its shipments to the company’s mobile division.

technave.com

Samsung plans to push usage of Exynos chips for future Galaxy devices

Samsung produces in-house chipsets, but they barely get used by the company's own smartphones. However, things might be changing soon as the latest report claims that the Korean tech giant is planning to push the usage of the Exynos chip among the Galaxy devices. Korean media ET News reported that...
CELL PHONES

