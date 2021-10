With the 2021-22 season upon us, Basketball Insiders will be breaking down and offering power rankings of each team in every division in the league. First up to bat, the Southeast Division led by the Miami HEAT, trying to have a bounce-back season and the Atlanta Hawks, trying to disprove their doubters about last season’s magical run. Let’s take a look at how each team stacks up.

