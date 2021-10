If you're a younger sibling or someone who had another person they really looked up to, you can totally relate to this little horse. It's not that unusual to see horses training around Cheyenne or Wyoming in that matter. A video popped up on TikTok of a small baby horse trying to run some obstacles with a full-grown horse. If you remember the memes from Baby Yoda from a couple of years ago, this baby horse is totally, trying real hard.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO