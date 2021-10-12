UF’s HiPerGator 3.0 to Power AavantiBio’s Next Generation Gene Therapy Capsid Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 — AavantiBio, a gene therapy company focused on transforming the lives of patients with rare genetic diseases, today announced it is partnering with the University of Florida to research and develop next generation gene therapy capsids with the goal of creating safer, more effective, and tissue specific gene therapies. The expansion of this partnership will enable AavantiBio to further build out its platform focused on advancing innovative gene therapies in areas of significant unmet medical need.