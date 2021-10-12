Canadiens Leading the Way in Mental Health Support
The Montreal Canadians have had two organization members enter the NHL/NHLPA Member Assistance Program in six months: Jonathan Drouin joined the program just a few weeks before the playoffs, and Carey Price just a few days ago. The Canadiens organization didn’t hesitate to support them, no matter the impact the loss of these players could have. This is a massive step in the right direction for the Habs, and the NHL, regarding mental health and sports.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0