Mental Health

Canadiens Leading the Way in Mental Health Support

By Trege Wilson
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadians have had two organization members enter the NHL/NHLPA Member Assistance Program in six months: Jonathan Drouin joined the program just a few weeks before the playoffs, and Carey Price just a few days ago. The Canadiens organization didn’t hesitate to support them, no matter the impact the loss of these players could have. This is a massive step in the right direction for the Habs, and the NHL, regarding mental health and sports.

