Open champion Collin Morikawa is relishing playing in front of Japanese fans again after the “dull” atmosphere of a spectator-free Olympics.Morikawa is the top-ranked player in this week’s ZOZO Championship, which returns to Narashino Country Club – where Tiger Woods won a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title in 2019 – after being staged in California last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.The world number three, who is of Japanese descent, is making his fifth trip to the country since 2016 and is joint favourite for the title with Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele.“I’ve pretty much come back once a year...

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO