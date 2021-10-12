CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brooklyn Nets Just Dealt Kyrie Irving a Potentially Career-Ending Blow With an Explosive Power Move

By Jack Dougherty
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyrie Irving‘s refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine has dominated headlines for the Brooklyn Nets in recent weeks, and the saga just took its most drastic turn yet. On Tuesday, just a week away from the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Nets announced that Irving will not be allowed to practice with the team or play in games until he’s vaccinated. The explosive decision doesn’t just threaten Irving’s season, but it might just be the fatal blow to his whirlwind of a career.

