The Brooklyn Nets Just Dealt Kyrie Irving a Potentially Career-Ending Blow With an Explosive Power Move

Kyrie Irving has made his decision, one that he is absolutely entitled to make. The Brooklyn Nets, however, have also made theirs. And it's groundbreaking. Nets' general manager Sean Marks announced on Tuesday that Irving would be "sent away" from the team until he was vaccinated. The team has decided not to allow Irving to be a "part-time player," which would entail him playing and practicing only in places where vaccinations weren't required. Instead, the team decided to part ways with him entirely, putting the needs of the many ahead of the needs of the few.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO