Dream picks longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright as new coach

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 8:. Clemson (4-2, 3-1) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0). It marks the first time in the brief series history - it's tied 2-2 - that Clemson will face Pitt on the road. It's a key cross-division matchup that features the ACC's highest-scoring offense against the league's best scoring defense. The Panthers lead the Coastal Division and Clemson, unranked by the AP for the third straight week, is in the hunt for the Atlantic Division crown despite a double-overtime loss at North Carolina State last month. Pitt is 5-1 for the first time since head coach Pat Narduzzi's debut season in 2015, when it started 6-1, and tops the ACC in scoring at 48.3 points per game. Clemson is last in the conference in scoring at just over 20 points per game but is second nationally in scoring defense, yielding an ACC-low 12.5 points. Five of Clemson's six games this season have been decided by seven points or fewer.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO