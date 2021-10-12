Caesar Spring Rolls and 4 more fun salad-inspired recipes
As legend has it, the Caesar Salad was the creation of Caesar Cardini, an Italian immigrant restaurateur who lived in Tijuana in 1924. He needed to a creative way to serve his excess romaine lettuce supply, so he tossed it with a dressing of garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, Parmesan cheese and black pepper, plus croutons. The anchovies’ “flavor” in the original Caesar was from the Worcestershire sauce. Dressed romaine leaves were served whole and meant to be eaten with the fingers.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0