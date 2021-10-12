NHL Rumors: Rangers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Kraken, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies got bad news when it comes to the injury status of Nick Robertson, while the Colorado Avalanche got good news about Nathan MacKinnon. Evander Kane has been suspended by the league but will the San Jose Sharks do anything about his contract? Might the Ottawa Senators have an interest in trading for Dylan Strome? Finally, there are updates on the status of both Travis Hamonic in Vancouver and Vitali Kravtsov with the New York Rangers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO