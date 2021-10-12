CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Kraken, Capitals

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have signed Nick Suzuki to an eight-year extension. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have told Vitali Kravtsov to look around the NHL and see if another team would like to trade for his services. Could Dylan Strome be on the move? The Seattle Kraken have been hit hard ahead of opening night. Finally, the Washington Capitals have lost Nicklas Backstrom long-term.

NHL Best Bets: New York Rangers Predictions

The New York Rangers get the 2021-22 party started on Wednesday night in Washington. Game One: Tom Wilson against a Rangers’ roster that was specifically designed to beat him personally this offseason. Perfect. But when we take a step back, how do the Rangers look this season? Should we bet...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Bergevin, Price, Suzuki, and More

In this week’s edition of Canadiens news and rumors, the Habs set their 23-man roster for opening night, Carey Price has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, Jake Evans has signed an extension, will Nick Suzuki be next? Plus, general manager Marc Bergevin won’t ink a new contract before season’s end.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Toews expected to play for Blackhawks in opener

Ovechkin game-time decision for Capitals; Oilers to have McDavid, Draisaitl together. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games on Wednesday. Toews expected to return for Blackhawks. Jonathan...
NHL
NBC Washington

How to Watch Capitals Vs. Rangers

How to watch Capitals vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The wait is over. Opening Night for the Capitals' 2021-22 season is finally here, as they get set to take on the Rangers Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. It's another year for Alex Ovechkin, Peter Laviolette is...
NHL
Bleacher Report

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest on Dylan Strome's Blackhawks Future, Vitali Kravtsov

The 2021-22 NHL season is only three days old, but it's not too early to start thinking about potential midseason trades. And it's possible that some players could be dealt before the campaign's first month is out, with rumors already brewing about who may be switching teams in the near future.
NHL
chatsports.com

Rangers' Ryan Stome in COVID-19 protocol, will not be available Saturday vs. Canadiens

MONTREAL — In case NHL fans forgot, COVID-19 is still a thing. The Rangers found that out Friday when the team learned that center Ryan Strome had been placed into the league’s COVID-19 protocol. He will not be available for Saturday’s game in Montreal, and because of that, the team called up center Greg McKegg from AHL Hartford.
NHL
