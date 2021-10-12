NHL Rumors: Rangers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Kraken, Capitals
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have signed Nick Suzuki to an eight-year extension. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have told Vitali Kravtsov to look around the NHL and see if another team would like to trade for his services. Could Dylan Strome be on the move? The Seattle Kraken have been hit hard ahead of opening night. Finally, the Washington Capitals have lost Nicklas Backstrom long-term.thehockeywriters.com
