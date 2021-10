The Toronto Marlies opened their season on the weekend with a win and a loss against the Manitoba Moose. The two games were really filled with both highs and lows, the 2-1 win Saturday was great fun, while the 5-0 drubbing on Sunday, was, well, not so much fun. Through both games we learned a lot about some new and returning players on the team. Here’s a quick look at who stood out to me on the weekend.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO