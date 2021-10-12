CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amerigo produces 15.99 M lb of copper in Q3 at Minera Valle Central, Chile

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerigo Resources Ltd. [ARG-TSX; ARREF-OTCQX] reported production results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from the 100%-owned Minera Valle Central (MVC) operation located near Rancagua, Chile. Dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars. In Q3-2021, MVC produced 16 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of $1.62 per pound...

