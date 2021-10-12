Amerigo produces 15.99 M lb of copper in Q3 at Minera Valle Central, Chile

(Adds context on global market, graphic) By Fabian Cambero SANTIAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chilean copper exports hit $4.157 billion in value in September, up 18.5% from a year earlier, boosted by strong global prices for the metal, the country's central bank said on Thursday. The world's top copper producer posted total exports in the month of $7.429 billion, up 24.4% year on year, and a trade surplus of $79 million, the bank added. Copper prices hit record highs in May, driven by expectations of global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. They have since retreated because of predictions of weaker demand from top buyer China. The strong advance in copper exports marks a recovery after output in Chile was curtailed by strikes at mines operated by state-owned mining giant Codelco and at JX Nippon Mining's Caserones mine. The industrial action ended early in September. The Andean nation also hosts global mining firms including Glencore , Anglo American , Freeport-McMoRan and Antofagasta . Later this year it is headed for presidential elections and is redrafting its constitution, which could change the rules for the all-important copper sector.

