Hiber signs up to use Inmarsat’s ELERA satellite system for hard-to-reach IoT

By James Blackman
enterpriseiotinsights.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusy Dutch industrial IoT scale-up Hiber has announced it will use Inmarsat’s new ELERA satellite IoT network to expand its own low-power wide-area (LPWA) IoT network, which goes under the name Hiberband. The deal allows Hiber, founded in 2016, to “gain years in satellite connectivity development”, it said, and “cements” UK-based Inmarsat as a bedrock tech provider for “digital-native companies with ambitious business plans”.

