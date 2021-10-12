CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life insurance industry at risk of sharply rising rates – IMF

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The life insurance industry is at risk if there is a sharp rise in bond yields, with an extreme situation potentially causing insurers to liquidate investments reaching $1 trillion in the United States and Europe, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday. Vulnerabilities have increased for...

