Ukraine to begin energy saving initiative next year

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiev [Ukraine], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukraine will begin an energy-saving program worth more than USD 11 billion next year, and is expecting the European Union's help in the matter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader met with European Council President Charles Michel...

