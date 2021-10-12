CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOODZ drops live clip performance videos for 'Chaser,' 'Kiss of fire,' and 'WAITING'

Cover picture for the articleWOODZ has now released live clip videos of 'Chaser,' 'Kiss of fire,' and 'WAITING.'. 'Chaser' features him singing in an open field by a classic car. 'Kiss of fire' has him under a dark night sky on a parking lot with the smoke of fire giving the setting a mysterious ambiance. 'WAITING' has him on the road with the car again. The cool blues and bright oranges of the sunset give the video an even more stunning look.

