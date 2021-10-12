IU goes to the movies to find love in the latest teaser photo for her digital single 'Strawberry Moon'

Han Seo Hwee revealed her thoughts on her love scene with Ahn Bo Hyun in the Netflix series 'My Name'. On October 20, Han Seo Hwee responded to questions about the love scene, saying, "Some say that the bed scene with Ahn Bo Hyun is out of the blue. At first, I thought, Is this okay? I hope it won't interfere with viewers' immersion of the drama." She continued, "However, I talked to the director and writer, and the bed scene is supposed to be accepted as the first scene that the character Jiwoo accepts human emotion.

