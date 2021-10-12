IU goes to the movies to find love in the latest teaser photo for her digital single 'Strawberry Moon'
IU releases yet another cute teaser image to continue the preparation for the release of her digital single 'Strawberry Moon.'. The singer has been releasing various teaser photos ever since she made the announcement of the release of this digital single. On October 13 at midnight KST, IU dropped a new teaser image. In this image, she is seen at the theater and is ready to find love.www.allkpop.com
