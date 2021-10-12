CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Fall Harbor Hop At Lake Of The Ozarks

Cover picture for the articleOctober brought plenty of sunshine, warmth, and a great day of boating on Lake of the Ozarks, for Fall Harbor Hop. The annual event draws hundreds of boaters—many for the last outing before winterizing for the season. They visit dozens of lakefront restaurants and bars to create a poker hand—drawing a card from each location—and a chance to win a cash prize. But the fun is really in having a reason to get on the water and visit some favorite lakefront hotspots as the warm weather wanes.

