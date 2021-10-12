BorgWarner breaks ground for new electrification plant in Portugal

The Volkswagen Group successfully continued its global electric offensive in the third quarter of 2021. Despite a shortage of semiconductors, 122,100 BEVs were delivered to customers from July to September, an increase of 109 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Particularly the market ramp-up in China accelerated significantly in Q3, where 28,900 BEVs were delivered, compared with 18,300 in the first half of the year. The BEV share of total deliveries rose to more than 6 percent in Q3. A total of 293,100 BEVs were delivered worldwide by the end of September, more than twice as many as in the prior-year period (+138 percent). There also continued to be strong demand for vehicles with a plug-in hybrid drive (PHEVs). A total of 246.000 PHEVs were delivered in the first nine months, more than twice as many as in the prior-year period (+133 percent).

