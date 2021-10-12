BorgWarner breaks ground for new electrification plant in Portugal
BorgWarner broke ground on a new plant in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, where it plans to produce electrification products such as electric motors, inverters and battery management systems for a wide range of global automakers in Europe. Investment in the new facility where production is slated to partially begin in Q3 2022 and at full capacity in 2024 amounts to 100 million euros. The 17,000-square-meter facility will house different functions including operations, engineering, quality and purchasing and is expected to create about 300 new jobs. BorgWarner executives, government officials and a priest attended the groundbreaking ceremony to wish prosperity and success for the new facility.www.automotiveworld.com
