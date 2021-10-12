CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA's Thomas Davis, Jon Stinchcomb picked for Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame

Jon Stinchcomb blocks during his Georgia Bulldogs career. University of Georgia Athletics

Former Georgia Bulldog linebacker Thomas Davis and offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb will be inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame during ceremonies and a luncheon on Friday, Oct. 29, as part of the Georgia-Florida Weekend.

Joining Davis and Stinchcomb in this year’s class will be Florida running back Ciatrick Fason and defensive back Keiwan Ratliff. The four former football standouts will be inducted at the 25th annual luncheon inside the East Club at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

“The Florida-Georgia game is one of Jacksonville’s longest running traditions, and one of the most storied rivalries in college football,” said Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry. “Every year, the Hall of Fame Luncheon allows us the opportunity to recognize some of the most talented student-athletes and coaches and highlight the tremendous impact and strong connection this game has to our city.”

Davis was a versatile defensive star for the Bulldogs, playing linebacker and safety throughout his career from 2002-2004. While at Georgia, Davis accumulated 272 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions, he also helped the Dawgs to three consecutive seasons of 10 wins or more, including a SEC Championship in 2002. Davis was a unanimous first-team All-SEC selection in 2003 and 2004, while also being named a first-team All-American in 2004 and was a semi-finalist for the Bednarik Award given annually to the nation’s top defensive player. Davis was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014, which recognizes a player’s off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence.

Stinchcomb arrived at UGA with an outstanding record of accomplishment after being named USA Today first team All-America and the 1998 recipient of the National Football Foundation High School Scholar-Athlete Award. Stinchcomb started his career at UGA by earning Freshman All-American honors, and by the time he was a senior in 2002, he helped lead the Bulldogs to their first SEC Championship in 20 years, while being named first team All-American, and was selected to the Academic All-American Team for the second consecutive year. He also was one of 11 Division I players nationally to be named to the AFCA National Good Works Team for outstanding contributions to community service. Stinchcomb was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2nd round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and he achieved the ultimate goal in the NFL as a member of the 2010 New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV Championship team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bhRD_0cOutaKY00

