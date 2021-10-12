CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Enemy Lines: LSU Tigers Wire tells us how confident they are this weekend

By Tyler Nettuno
 8 days ago
Florida is just two weeks away from its rivalry matchup with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, but the Gators can’t get ahead of themselves. This weekend, they have to hit the road to face an LSU Tigers team that is struggling, having lost its last two games to Auburn and Kentucky, the latter of which came by 21 points.

With that being said, this is still a blue-chip ratio team that has a lot of talent across the board (though injuries have been brutal for the Tigers). Further, Florida has to play in Death Valley, where it’s always tough to get a win.

To get the low-down on LSU, we talked with LSU Tigers Wire site editor Patrick Conn to get his thoughts on the game. Here’s what he had to say.

Sitting at 3-3 with remaining games against Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas, it seems like it could be a fight for LSU to make a bowl game. How did this team fall so far from a national title two years ago, and how likely do you think it is that we see a change at head coach?

When you look at the entire picture of things, it all happened over the offseason between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Losing Joe Brady and Dave Aranda hurt this team more than anyone could have thought. The fact they went with Bo Pelini hurt the team so much that they produced the worst statistical performance in LSU history. Compound that with two coordinator hires in the past offseason who have never called plays. They hired a new offensive line coach in June and here we are. I think the change is very likely, the question is when not if.

Coach Ed Orgeron announced on Monday that star receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the remainder of the season with an injury. How much does his loss hurt this offense, and who do you think will step up to replace him as a target for quarterback Max Johnson?

The team is deep at wide receiver, but the loss of Boutte is massive. They don’t have a clearcut veteran that can really step up and be the guy. They will be relying on a group of freshman receivers with Jack Bech, Deion Smith, Brian Thomas Jr, and Malik Nabers.

Florida has had its share of struggles passing the ball, but it has the No. 3 rushing attack in the nation. This LSU defense hasn’t improved a whole lot from last year, and it’s struggling considerably against the run, allowing 330 yards last week to Kentucky. Do the Tigers have any hope of slowing down the Gators’ ground game?

You would like to think there is some hope, however, it is looking bleak now. The team lost Andre Anthony for the season, Derek Stingley Jr for an indefinite amount of time. We found out on Monday that Ali Gaye, Jordan Evans, and Major Burns will also be out for this game.

With the number of seasoned veterans gone for this game, it doesn’t look like it will be pretty. Last week against Kentucky they couldn’t stop anyone who ran the ball including the quarterback. I expect Emory Jones to have a career day on the ground.

Death Valley is always a tough place to play. Since winning in Baton Rouge in 2003, Florida has won just twice at Tiger Stadium. But with an 11 a.m. local kickoff and a struggling team, how much of a factor do you expect the crowd to be in this game?

I am expecting a smaller crowd for this game, perhaps in that 70-75% capacity range. Fans were hopeful after the poor performance against Auburn that they could come out with a big showing against Kentucky. But they were a no-call no-show for the most part. Especially with the early kickoff, I think it will be a smaller crowd than if this was a night game in Death Valley.

How do you see this one playing out? Do you have a score prediction?

Huge question here. Given how poorly the team has looked the last two weeks, I don’t have a ton of confidence in this team right now. Especially after losing the guy with 57% of your points on the year. I have Florida winning big in a 45-24 type of game, I think LSU gets rolling after the game gets out of hand.

For everything you need to know about Louisiana State Tigers athletics check out our sister site, LSU Tigers Wire.

Florida Football 2021 Opponent History: Louisiana State Tigers

