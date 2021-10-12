CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple in submarine spy case to remain held; hearing set

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge says the Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble ordered them to remain detained pending a detention hearing on Friday at which more extensive arguments are expected to be made. The couple answered perfunctory questions from a judge, but no substantive information about the case was discussed.

WUSA9

US: Maryland couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

WASHINGTON — A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Spy drops, submarine secrets and peanut butter sandwiches: What we know about alleged Navy espionage case

A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife face espionage-related charges after allegedly trying to sell closely held US submarine secrets with other countries for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, according to the US Department of Justice.In the case presented by federal prosecutors, the FBI posed as foreign officials to exchange encrypted messages with the naval engineer using code names, negotiate dead-drop locations, and send $100,000 in US dollars in the Monero cryptocurrency before he allegedly shared a memory card with top-secret plans inside a peanut butter sandwich, a Band-Aid and a chewing gum package.Jonathan and his wife Diana...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Court Delays Detention Hearing In Annapolis Couple’s Espionage Case

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A detention hearing for the Annapolis couple facing espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign intelligence away has been postponed until next week. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, 45, were set to appear Friday...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
sandiegouniontribune.com

A babysitter and a Band-Aid wrapper: inside the submarine spy case

WASHINGTON — On July 28, Diana Toebbe posted a Facebook message looking for a babysitter to take care of her children early on the coming Saturday morning for five to six hours. Later the post, visible only to friends, was updated with the word “*FOUND*.” And on that Saturday, Toebbe...
MILITARY
KTLA

Democrats urge prosecution in Steve Bannon contempt case, but criminal charges remain uncertain

The U.S. House is expected to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. It’s up to the Justice Department, and the courts, to determine what happens next. As lawmakers ready a Thursday vote to send a contempt referral to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, there’s considerable uncertainty about whether the Justice Department will prosecute […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Plead Not Guilty To Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer from Annapolis will remain in custody while awaiting trial on espionage charges, but a federal judge has yet to determine if that should be the case for his wife. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when they were arraigned in a West Virginia federal court on a three-count indictment charging them with selling classified data to someone they thought was a foreign intelligence officer but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. The couple was arrested earlier this month following an FBI sting operation. Authorities say over the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Mic

A new report found nearly 30 elected officials with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers

When hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Oath Keepers were there. At least 20 members of the far-right, anti-government militia group that is made up largely of former and current police officers and military personnel were indicted for their role in the riot. While the group may have been heavily involved in organizing and executing the domestic terror attack against the federal government, a new report from BuzzFeed News shows that the extremist organization has had more than two dozen members or financial backers in elected positions across the country.
ADVOCACY
Documented

New Jersey Advocates Block Hudson County Jail Entrances to Halt Transfers

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Over thirty activists gathered in front of New Jersey’s Hudson County jail on Saturday for about three hours, demanding that ICE release the remaining immigrants at the facility and not transfer them […] The post New Jersey Advocates Block Hudson County Jail Entrances to Halt Transfers appeared first on Documented.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Sam H Arnold

Two Incompetent Criminals Caught in Carroll, Iowa

The world is littered with clever cunning criminals. Major heists that took years of planning, murderers that have never been caught. Criminals can either be highly intelligent, lucky or extremely stupid. The Hole in the Ground Gang who thought that burgling a fireworks factor using acetylene torches, were not clever. The resulting fireworks display could be seen for miles around.
CARROLL, IA
The Independent

Women are being jailed for losing their pregnancies. The US’s post-Roe v Wade reality is already here

Brittney Poolaw, a 21-year-old Indigenous woman living in Oklahoma, didn’t know if she wanted to be a mom or not when she found out she was pregnant. According to The New York Times, she told a detective “she wasn’t familiar with how or where to get an abortion”, so she continued to carry the pregnancy. Then, between 15 and 17 weeks gestation, she suffered a miscarriage at her home before going to a nearby hospital.What happened next was not only the direct result of anti-abortion laws meant to curtail both easy-to-find accurate information about and access to abortion care, but...
