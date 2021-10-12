Dwayne Johnson Says He And Vin Diesel Are ‘Philosophically Two Different People’
None of the last couple Fast & Furious movies or their spinoffs have been as entertaining as the ongoing beef between the franchise’s two biggest stars: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The feud spilled out into public when Johnson first posted something on Instagram towards the end of production on The Fate of the Furious, slamming unnamed “male co-stars” who were, in his estimation, “candy asses.”katsfm.com
