The 2022 Audi A3 is a sporty sedan with all the latest tech and safety features. According to Audi, the A3 is an ideal pick for somebody new to the brand (and we would agree). If you are up on your Audi trivia, you may recall how the original A3 made its U.S. debut in 2005. A decade later, in 2015, Audi embarked on one of its most extensive marketing campaigns to date for the newly-redesigned A3. The 2015 Audi A3 would later go on to win the World Car of the Year award.

