DuPont solutions support advances in vehicle electrification
Vehicle electrification is a major trend driving desirable sustainability outcomes for businesses, communities, and our planet. DuPont is rising to the challenge to create solutions that help OEMs and their suppliers build safe, durable, light, and quiet hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EV). This week at the Fakuma trade show, technical experts from DuPont (NYSE:DD; Stand B4/4201) are available to discuss how recently introduced solutions and services from the company support EV battery and thermal management optimization, e-motor and power electronic efficiencies, safety, lightweighting, durability, connectivity, and infrastructure.www.automotiveworld.com
