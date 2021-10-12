CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DuPont solutions support advances in vehicle electrification

Vehicle electrification is a major trend driving desirable sustainability outcomes for businesses, communities, and our planet. DuPont is rising to the challenge to create solutions that help OEMs and their suppliers build safe, durable, light, and quiet hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EV). This week at the Fakuma trade show, technical experts from DuPont (NYSE:DD; Stand B4/4201) are available to discuss how recently introduced solutions and services from the company support EV battery and thermal management optimization, e-motor and power electronic efficiencies, safety, lightweighting, durability, connectivity, and infrastructure.

automotiveworld.com

FCA Bank awarded at Motor Finance 2021 with ‘Best Finance Product of the year’ and ‘Best Mobility Solution’

At the 7th edition of the Motor Finance Europe Awards 2021, which took place yesterday in Munich, Germany, FCA Bank was awarded the “Best Finance Product of the Year” and the “Best Mobility Solution”. The first prize was awarded for FCA Bank’s GO4xe financing product for Plug-in Hybrid vehicles, and the second for Leasys’s innovative eco-sustainable car sharing scheme, LeasysGO!. The event, sponsored by the UK’s Motor Finance magazine, brought together leading international car finance players from across Europe to celebrate the most innovative initiatives and meet key challenges in the sector.
automotiveworld.com

Gestamp signs agreement with ArcelorMittal to use XCarb® green steel certificates

Gestamp has signed an agreement with ArcelorMittal to start using XCarb® green steel certificates for the production of automotive components, as part of an ambitious sustainability strategy aimed at achieving decarbonization in all of its operations. Thanks to this initiative, Gestamp becomes the first Tier 1 supplier in the automotive sector to offer its customers, the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers, products with a lower carbon footprint resulting from project-based CO2 savings achieved through ArcelorMittal’s decarbonization initiatives.
automotiveworld.com

Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance welcomes leading hydrogen storage provider, Iljin Hysolus

The Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, an initiative of leading companies working to accelerate hydrogen-powered mobility worldwide, has added Iljin Hysolus as its newest member following its recent steering committee meeting. Championed by Hyzon Motors Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, the Alliance brings together...
newschain

Hundreds of jobs ‘saved’ after Ford chooses Halewood for electric cars

Some 500 automotive jobs will reportedly be saved on Merseyside after Ford selected Halewood to help realise its plan to sell only electric cars in the UK and Europe by 2030. The US manufacturer announced in February all of its cars and vans would have an electric or plug-in hybrid option by mid-2024, before its cars go pure electric by the end of the decade.
Dallas News

Five states to watch as Toyota picks a site for its new battery plant

The competition will be fierce for Toyota’s new $1.29 billion factory to produce batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. It would create 1,750 jobs and start operating in 2025. The states where Toyota already makes vehicles are already seen as early front runners. They are:. Texas: Toyota’s North American headquarters...
automotiveworld.com

Stellantis and TheF Charging announce partnership to create new public charging network in Europe

Stellantis (via FCA Italy S.p.A., with co-ordination by the e-Mobility Business Unit) and TheF Charging have announced the signing of a partnership agreement to create a European public charging network accessible to all electric vehicles, with exclusive conditions for Stellantis customers. Objective: to create a vast European network. Autonomy and...
WEHT/WTVW

Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to […]
The Motley Fool

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Nio is an established and fast-growing name that could be a winning part of the mix. Arrival is taking manufacturing to its customers. Massive growth is expected for EV-charging infrastructure, and ChargePoint is leading the way. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has been popular with investors since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) paved...
automotiveworld.com

Toyota charges into electrified future in the U.S. with 10-year, $3.4 billion Investment

Toyota announced today that it will invest approximately $3.4 billion (380 billion yen) in automotive batteries in the United States through 2030. Specifically, the investment is for developing and localizing automotive battery production, including those for battery electric vehicles, and is part of the global total of approx. $13.5 billion (1.5 trillion yen) set aside for investment in battery development and production announced last month by Toyota Motor Corporation.
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
automotiveworld.com

Ford to invest £230 million to transform Halewood operations in U.K. to build its first electric vehicle components in Europe

Building on its commitment to go all-in on electrification in Europe, Ford announced today that it intends to invest up to £230 million at its Halewood vehicle transmission facility to transform it to build electric power units for future Ford all-electric passenger and commercial vehicles sold in Europe. Power unit...
automotiveworld.com

Toyota: Production plans in November 2021, as of October 15

At Toyota, we have made repeated adjustments to our production plans since August due to a shortage of parts resulting from the spread of COVID-19, causing various inconveniences to all parties concerned. We would like to express our gratitude to all parties concerned for their immense support in helping us maintain production.
ngtnews.com

Electric Last Mile Mobility Lab Opens to Develop Advanced Solutions for Fleets

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (EV) company focused on redefining productivity and sustainability for the last mile, has announced the opening of its Urban Mobility Lab in San Francisco – ELMS’ new tech hub for innovative electric vehicle fleet solutions. The Lab’s focus will be...
automotiveworld.com

Paving the way for sustainable mobility: bp, BMW Group and Daimler Mobility announce successful closing of transaction that makes bp third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS)

Bp has become the third shareholder of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) following the successful closing of the M&A transaction. bp gained a 33.3% stake as part of a capital increase. BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG remain shareholders owning a 33.3% stake each. Electrification is at the heart of...
automotiveworld.com

MAHLE supports Liebherr in developing hydrogen-fueled heavy-duty engines

MAHLE Powertrain, the development service provider of automotive supplier MAHLE is supporting Liebherr Machines Bulle SA in their research aimed at developing hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines. Their work involves the use of MAHLE’s prechamber jet ignition system (MJI). Engine tests have shown that by using this technology, the mixture of hydrogen and air can be ignited and burned at a high compression ratio, which makes the combustion process very efficient and stable. This paves the way for hydrogen generated in climate-neutral processes to be used in heavy-duty and off-road applications, such as excavators, track vehicles, and wheeled loaders.
automotiveworld.com

Electromagnetic shielding: optimum battery protection in electric vehicles

The electrification of mobility is progressing steadily. Recognizing the resulting increased demand from automotive manufacturers for products related to the vehicle battery, Autoneum has expanded its expertise in aluminum sheet forming to include battery electromagnetic shields (EMS). The stamped aluminum components prevent electromagnetic interference (EMI) inside electric vehicles and, thanks to their design and simple manufacturing process, provide a robust and cost-effective shielding solution for composite battery lids.
