Indy Scream Park scares: “I need an adult”

INDIANAPOLIS – Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt head to Anderson, Indiana to check out Indy Scream Park, home to six haunted attractions. The park also has a midway with games and food, a beer garden and more. One minute Ryan says he’s ready for the adrenaline rush, and the next he’s pretty uncomfortable with the “whole circus vibe and the clowns.” Will he make it through unscathed? More information and tickets: https://www.indyscreampark.com/