WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The total count is at 115. Among the four deaths, one was fully vaccinated and another was partially vaccinated. The deaths include three Chelan County residents — a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 40s. One of the COVID-19 deaths was a man in his 50s from Douglas County.