Robin Beatriz

She attended Booker T. Washington elementary and later attended Tenaha ISD. She graduated in 1974 from Tenaha ISD at the age of 16. During her early years, she attended St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Tenaha and served as Sunday School sectary. She was employed as a cook at Lake Country Inn, Tenaha ISD, Excelsior ISD and Pine Grove Nursing Home. Mrs. Beatriz was also the manager of Tenaha Express and Whistle Stop. She worked at Fast Tax under the leadership of Mr. Howard Cloudy as a tax preparer until her health began to decline.