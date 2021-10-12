CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tenaha, TX

Robin Beatriz

scttx.com
 8 days ago

She attended Booker T. Washington elementary and later attended Tenaha ISD. She graduated in 1974 from Tenaha ISD at the age of 16. During her early years, she attended St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Tenaha and served as Sunday School sectary. She was employed as a cook at Lake Country Inn, Tenaha ISD, Excelsior ISD and Pine Grove Nursing Home. Mrs. Beatriz was also the manager of Tenaha Express and Whistle Stop. She worked at Fast Tax under the leadership of Mr. Howard Cloudy as a tax preparer until her health began to decline.

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Carthage, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Pflugerville, TX
City
Tenaha, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Robin
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

NFL agrees to end race-based dementia testing in $1 billion settlement

The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy