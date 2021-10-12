Religious vaccine exemption remains in NY for health care workers
UTICA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The religious exemption for New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers remains in effect. The Associated Press reports Federal Judge David Hurd in Utica made the ruling Tuesday, as a lawsuit challenging Governor Kathy Hochul’s requirement continues. Judge Hurd issued a temporary order a month ago after 17 health care workers claimed the constitution restricts employers from denying religious exemptions.whcuradio.com
