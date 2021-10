Mysterious figures moving through ancient, underground passageways for secret meetings and forbidden trysts — this sounds like the fictional stuff of historical romance novels or the plot of a "National Treasure" movie. In London, however, centuries-old tunnels like this really do exist. In fact, The Londonist compiled a list of 12 such underground tunnels, some of which were used as meeting places and hideouts during wartime and one as a private entrance for British royals to access the tube subway system. Many of the tunnels on the list have yet to be verified, but a member of the royal family just let slip that one of these secret passages really does exist.

U.K. ・ 7 DAYS AGO