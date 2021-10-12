You Can Find The Cheapest Eats In Colorado At This Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

What's better than delicious food? Food you can get on the cheap!

There's a reason why coupons, happy hours, and lunch specials keep bringing people back to restaurants and bars. People love paying cheaper prices on yummy eats . Some dishes can taste better knowing you got them for a good price.

The writers at Eat This, Not That! kept that in mind, too. The website published a list of the best restaurants in each state offering cheap prices on their menu items.

If you're looking to get your money's worth in Colorado then you better head over to...

Drifter's Hamburgers in Colorado Springs!

This spot has a very simple and straightforward menu, including burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, and grilled cheese. There's also a breakfast menu with burritos, sandwiches, hashbrowns and more!

Here's what Eat This said about this spot:

"You'll find Drifter's Hamburgers in Colorado Springs. The counter-service restaurant is serving super cheap burgers at just $2.39 and a side of fries will set you back another $1.70. Each burger is topped with Drifter's house dressing, tomato, lettuce, and onion."

You can find this burger joint at 4455 Mark Dabling Blvd.

Click here to see the full list of restaurants offering cheap eats across the U.S.