Newest iOS 15 Update Addresses Another Security Flaw

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released a new iOS 15 security update to address a zero-day flaw that hackers could use to take control of your device. A little over a week after the last iOS 15 update (version 15.0.1), we now have version 15.0.2 to download. The update specifically fixes yet another security flaw. The latest exploit, referred to by Apple as CVE-2021-30883, makes it possible for hackers to take control of your iPhone or iPad. According to Apple, the issue "may have been actively exploited," meaning that malicious actors may know about it and have started taking advantage of the loophole.

