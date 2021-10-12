Battlefield 2042 to reveal Hazard Zone mode this Thursday

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone details are in, as a new trailer shows off the intriguing new squad-based mode. Hazard Zone will see multiple teams of 4 exploring the game's maps and trying to find valuable data drives. Not only will teams be going up against each other to plunder as many data drives as possible, but they will face environmental threats as well as AI Occupying Forces who are defending certain drives scattered across the map. The winners aren't the ones with the most kills, but those who can successfully get off the map with the data drives.

