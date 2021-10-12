Battlefield 2042 to reveal Hazard Zone mode this Thursday
EA DICE has announced it’ll be revealing the new Hazard Zone mode for upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042 this Thursday. A description attached to a trailer premiere the studio dropped today offers a breadcrumb of more information. Hazard Zone is described as “an all-new high-stakes multiplayer experience”. A teaser on Twitter uses the phrase “every squad for themselves” so we can infer it’ll be squad-based too. Aside from that though, details are still under wraps.www.videogamer.com
