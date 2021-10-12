CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042 to reveal Hazard Zone mode this Thursday

By Ben Borthwick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA DICE has announced it’ll be revealing the new Hazard Zone mode for upcoming shooter Battlefield 2042 this Thursday. A description attached to a trailer premiere the studio dropped today offers a breadcrumb of more information. Hazard Zone is described as “an all-new high-stakes multiplayer experience”. A teaser on Twitter uses the phrase “every squad for themselves” so we can infer it’ll be squad-based too. Aside from that though, details are still under wraps.

attackofthefanboy.com

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Mode Explained: Player Count, Intel, Dark Market Credits, and More

Battlefield 2042‘s Beta ended last week and with it came a fair amount of both criticism and praise. It seems with this year’s edition, Battlefield is diving headfirst into a futuristic setting, and with that comes the huge increase and speed and over-the-top gameplay that the series has classically stayed away from. To differentiate itself from the battle royale craze, Battlefield 2042 is going to utilize a bunch of different modes that make up its multiplayer experience. One of the most intriguing modes we now know about is Hazard mode. Here’s how Hazard Mode works in Battlefield 2042.
gamepressure.com

Hazard Zone - DICE Unveils Battlefield 2042's New Gameplay Mode

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode is not another battle royale, but a new mode for teams who prefer a bit more tactical gameplay. This mix of PvP and PvE resembles solutions from Ubisoft's games. IN A NUTSHELL:. Hazard Zone is the third multiplayer mode in Battlefield 2042;. The game features...
Pocket-lint.com

EA confirms Hazard Zone details - Battlefield 2042's last mode

(Pocket-lint) - EA and Dice have finally unveiled Hazard Zone, the third major mode that'll be playable as part of Battlefield 2042 when it releases in late November. The other two modes, All Out Warfare and Portal, have been out in the open for a little while now. The latest...
Videogamer.com

Lost Judgment launches School Stories expansion pack DLC two weeks early

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced it’s released Lost Judgment’s second DLC pack already, almost two weeks ahead of schedule. In the original reveal, the School Stories Expansion Pack DLC was set to release on October 26. Instead, players of the game on all formats can actually pick it up right now. The team didn’t give a reason for the move but, hey — let’s not look a gift horse in the mouth.
Videogamer.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard unveils first look at Zombies mode in new trailer

Call of Duty: Vanguard has uncovered its Zombies mode by way of a new trailer that’s just dropped ahead of a full reveal later today. As previously alluded to, we’ll be diving into the occult once more. The game’s head of the SS—Oberfuhrer Wolfram Von List—looks like he’s being directed by a somehow-even-more-evil demonic power. This entity has granted him cosmic power and dominion over the undead. As you do. Waves of zombies, monsters, hell-creatures and much more appear, cluing us into the types of hordes players will be mowing through.
Videogamer.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard details ‘the next chapter’ of Zombies mode

Following last night’s trailer, Treyarch has now revealed Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies mode in more detail. Continuing the ongoing Dark Aether storyline, the first chapter available at launch is known as Der Anfang. We’re introduced to the Dark Aether entities – powerful beings who bond to mortals and grant them powers via artefacts. One of these is the evil Kortifex the Deathless, who’s hell-bent on destroying the mortal realm.
Videogamer.com

Operation: Tango gets Challenge Mode in new free update

Developer Clever Plays has announced a free update for asymmetrical co-op adventure Operation: Tango adding a new Challenge Mode. The new DLC includes a whole new map to explore, complete with ten all-new challenges to complete. Players can take on the new content at their own pace, or take them on in the new Time Trial modes. Those agents that can communicate with each other and complete them in the fastest time for medals, or bragging rights on the leaderboard.
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone trailer is all about squading up and collecting data drives

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone details are in, as a new trailer shows off the intriguing new squad-based mode. Hazard Zone will see multiple teams of 4 exploring the game's maps and trying to find valuable data drives. Not only will teams be going up against each other to plunder as many data drives as possible, but they will face environmental threats as well as AI Occupying Forces who are defending certain drives scattered across the map. The winners aren't the ones with the most kills, but those who can successfully get off the map with the data drives.
