The New York Rangers finalized their roster on Monday and excluded 2018 first round draft pick Vitali Kravtsov from the big club. “There was no reason why, it was about picking your team that you’re moving forward with, trying to win hockey games,” Gallant explained about the demotion. “We said there was battles for those spots all training camp long and the other guys played well, some of the guys that stayed up – Gauthier and Hunt because they played really well in camp and they earned this position.”

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO